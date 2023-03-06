COLFAX COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are trying to determine how a Raton man died in Colfax County. On February 27, deputies discovered the body of Joseph Cordova.
The cause of death is not known, but investigators are treating it as suspicious.