Investigation begins following fatal road rage shooting in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are conducting preliminary interviews following a homicide in northeast Albuquerque overnight. The Albuquerque Police Department reports officers were dispatched to a gas station on Paseo Del Norte regarding a road rage and shooting call.

Police say officers arrived at the scene to find a male with an apparent gunshot wound to his chest. The man was transported to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

APD reports homicide detectives are conducting preliminary interviews and are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance. Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Taylor Lord. No information on a possible suspect has been provided.

APD states that the department has advocates for victims of violent crimes. The family of homicide victims can call 505-924-6028 or email DVC@cabq.gov to reach an advocate.