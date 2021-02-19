Investigation begins following double homicide in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Deputies are investigating after two deceased males were discovered early Friday morning in Los Lunas. The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 1:42 a.m. deputies responded to a disturbance call at Meadowlake Road and discovered two deceased males with what appear to be possible gunshot wounds.

VCSO says the investigation is ongoing and there is still an active crime scene. At this time, detectives are working on obtaining suspect information.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.