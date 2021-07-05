Investigation begins following death in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death in the southwest area of the city on Sunday night. APD reports that officers were called to a home on the 300 block of Lansing Drive near Bridge Blvd. and Sunset Road just before 10 p.m.

Officers at the scene discovered a deceased male. Details regarding the incident are limited at this time. It is unclear how the man died.

Police report they are in the early stages of the investigation. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.