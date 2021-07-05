Investigation begins following death in southwest Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death in the southwest area of the city on Sunday night. APD reports that officers were called to a home on the 300 block of Lansing Drive near Bridge Blvd. and Sunset Road just before 10 p.m.

Officers at the scene discovered a deceased male. Details regarding the incident are limited at this time. It is unclear how the man died.

Police report they are in the early stages of the investigation. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES