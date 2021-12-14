Investigation begins after Torrance County Sheriff’s Office deputy fatally shoots suspect

ESTANCIA, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting involving the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office. The incident took place on Monday, Dec. 13 in an Estancia neighborhood.

NMSP reports that Investigations Bureau agents learned that around 9 a.m., TCSO deputies were dispatched to a residence on West Alan Ayers regarding a shots fired call. A caller reportedly stated that a man came into her backyard wearing a black hoodie and a red facemask and fired at least one shot.

The man then reportedly left walking westbound on West Alan Ayers Road. NMSP states that a TCSO deputy responded to the scene and contacted the suspect near West Alan Ayers Rd. and Lassiter Rd. For reasons that are still under investigation, the deputy discharged his weapon, striking the suspect at least once.

Deputies administered first aid to the suspect, however, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator. The man has not yet been positively identified.

NMSP reports that the name of the deputy involved in the shooting will not be released until interviews have been conducted. The incident remains under investigation and according to NMSP, the district attorney’s office will determine whether the actions of law enforcement were justified in these types of matters.