Investigation begins after pedestrian killed in fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jim McDowell Road just after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 7. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the roadway was not illuminated and the pedestrian was in the middle of the road.

Authorities say based on preliminary investigation, speed and alcohol don’t appear to be a factor in the crash. Police have not identified the victim or the driver involved.

The case remains under investigation.