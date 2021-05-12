Homicide investigation begins after deceased person found in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Homicide detectives have started an investigation after a deceased individual was found in northwest Albuquerque early Wednesday. Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 9500 block of Sun Dancer Drive in the area of Unser Blvd. and Paradise Blvd. just after 1 a.m.

Police report that officers discovered an individual who didn’t have a pulse and medical personnel determined the person to be dead. APD homicide detectives have started an investigation and are speaking to a person of interest.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.