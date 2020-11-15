Interim Chief: APD’s focus is reducing crime, regaining community trust

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the two months since Interim Police Chief Harold Medina took over the Albuquerque Police Department, he made it clear he wanted to focus on bringing down crime and regaining the community’s trust.

During a meeting this week, he detailed exactly what the department still needs in order to meet those goals. It’s no secret the department has been understaffed, but Medina says he believes he’ll be fully staffed by the spring of next year, and wants to focus on beefing up some of the existing units within the department.

During a Civilian Police Oversight Agency board meeting on Thursday, Interim Chief Medina spoke with board members about his visions on bringing the department into compliance with the Department of Justice settlement agreement. Medina’s top focus was recruiting and making sure to get 1100 officers by June with 995 current officers.

On top of that, Medina says he wants to put more resources into certain units within the department. “Investigations. I can tell you right now, our area command impact team. We used to have six of them. We’re down to three. As we look at our special investigative units, we’re down to one narcotics team from three,” he says.

Medina spoke just after the DOJ released a 350-page progress report early last week. Many of the problems the DOJ pointed out were traced back to leadership. Again, during the CPOA board meeting, Medina mentioned former Chief Mike Geier’s retirement was the start of implementing changes and being in compliance with the DOJ.