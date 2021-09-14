Inmate sentenced to 8.5 years for attack on guards

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An inmate will serve more time behind bars for attacking two correctional officers. Robert Dyment was one of six inmates indicted for the altercation at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in July 2019. The guards were finishing up with an inmate medication call when at least five inmates rushed them, pushed them into a corridor and beat them.

Story continues below:

Dyment was sentenced to eight and a half years for his involvement. The other inmates, Irvin Ramirez, Martin Cuevas, Rico Sena, Gabriel Sedillo, and Daniel Aragon are set to go on trial next year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES