Inmate sentenced to 8.5 years for attack on guards

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An inmate will serve more time behind bars for attacking two correctional officers. Robert Dyment was one of six inmates indicted for the altercation at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in July 2019. The guards were finishing up with an inmate medication call when at least five inmates rushed them, pushed them into a corridor and beat them.
Story continues below:
- Marijuana: The effect of legalizing marijuana; Colorado’s warning to New Mexico
- Crime: APD investigating armed robbery, fatal shooting near airport
- Don’t Miss: Justice Department’s oversight on APD’s use-of-force monitoring could change
- KRQE En Español: Lunes 13 de Septiembre 2021
- Trending: Two Navajo broadcasters make history announcing D1 college football game in Navajo language
Dyment was sentenced to eight and a half years for his involvement. The other inmates, Irvin Ramirez, Martin Cuevas, Rico Sena, Gabriel Sedillo, and Daniel Aragon are set to go on trial next year.