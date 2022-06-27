ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center accused of stabbing another inmate pleaded not guilty Monday. 21-year-old Izaiah Garcia is accused of stabbing Christopher Byers more than 20 times in the neck with a shank in April.

According to the criminal complaint, Byers was talking to another inmate when Garcia walked toward him with his hand tucked into his jail uniform and suddenly pulled out a six to eight-inch shank and started stabbing Byers. Garcia allegedly then said, “this is for my brother.” Byers is charged with murdering Garcia’s 16-year-old half-brother earlier this year. Byers was treated for his injuries from the stabbing.

Garcia has already been convicted of shooting and killing Sandia High School Student Sean Markey at a party in 2019. He is also awaiting trial in another murder case. He is accused of killing Cayla Campos a few weeks after Markey was killed.