NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating after they say Friday evening an inmate at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility is accused of stabbing multiple staff members.

Officials say staff at the facility reported an inmate, who has not been identified, had attacked several corrections officers and a medical staff member with a sharpened toothbrush. The inmate was eventually restrained and is now facing assault charges. One corrections officer was taken to the hospital. That officer was treated for injuries and released.