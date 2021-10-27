Deputies search for 2 Rio Communities felony suspects

Luis Nuensinger (courtesy Valencia County Sheriff’s Office)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding the location of two felony suspects of Rio Communities. The suspects each have active felony arrest warrants for separate incidents.

VCSO reports Luis Nuensinger is wanted for commercial burglary regarding an August 2021 incident. Nuensinger is also a suspect in two other break-ins at the Tierra Del Sol Golf Course. The sheriff’s office states that according to his known associates, Nuensinger may be homeless and still living in the Valencia County area.

Larry Gallegos (courtesy Valencia County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities are also looking for Larry Gallegos who is wanted for commercial burglary and aggravated fleeing of law enforcement regarding two separate incidents in September 2021. VCSO reports that Gallegos has been known to drive a Gold GMC/Chevrolet SUV and a black motorcycle that has a New Mexico plate that reads V514.

Anyone with information regarding the location of either of these suspects is asked to contact the Valencia Regional Emergency Communications Center at 505-865-2039 or report anonymously at 505-843-STOP or online at p3tips.com/531.