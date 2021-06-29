Information sought in traffic collision that injured 8-year-old, 2 others

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information they might have regarding a vehicle crash that critically injured a child. Crime Stoppers reports that on June 7, 2021, around 2 p.m. a crash between two vehicles happened at the intersection of Zuni Road and California Street.

Authorities say a dark gray 2012 Dodge Charger was seen driving at a high rate of speed southbound on California St. approaching the intersection of Zuni Rd. Crime Stoppers states that the vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign and tried to cross the intersection at a high rate of speed.

As the Charger entered the intersection, it reportedly collided into a white 2011 Kia Optima with three occupants inside. Inside the Kia were a driver, passenger, and an eight-year-old who all sustained serious injuries and were transported to the Unversity of New Mexico Hospital.

Authorities report two occupants were inside the Dodge Charger. A white male wearing a blue t-shirt and white shorts was seen exiting the driver side of the vehicle and a black male wearing a white shirt and black pants was seen exiting the passenger side.

Crime Stoppers says that witnesses stated they saw the black male retrieve a bottle of an alcoholic beverage. Both men reportedly fled the scene on foot and went westbound in a nearby alleyway just south of the intersection.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP(7867). Anonymous photos and videos can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.