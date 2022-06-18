SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting they say happened Saturday morning. When police arrived at the 600 block of Gomez Street around 6:20 a.m., they located a 70-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say details are limited but initial reports indicate a possible argument led up to the shooting. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are asked to contact Santa Fe police at 505-428-3710.