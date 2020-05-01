Information sought in robbery of elderly woman in Albuquerque

One of the individuals identified by Crime Stoppers as being a suspect in the robbery of an elderly woman. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metropolitan Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information they may have regarding a robbery of an elderly woman.

Crime Stoppers reports that on the morning of February 4, 2020, surveillance video at the Sandia Casino captured an elderly woman being followed inside and outside of the casino by two male subjects. The woman drove eastbound from the casino and was followed by the two males who were in a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Crime Stoppers says that the woman was robbed of her purse at the intersection of Tramway Boulevard and Tramway Road. The woman’s credit card was used at a Shell gas station soon after the robbery and gas station surveillance video shows one of the males who followed her around the casino.

If you know who either of the individuals involved in the robbery or have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. You can also submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com.

Anonymous information that is provided to Crime Stoppers may be eligible or a $1,000 reward.

