Information sought in deadly downtown shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for information about a deadly shooting that also wounded an officer. Police say two people were shot July 10 at Central and Fourth near the Kimo Theatre; One person died and another was hospitalized.

According to a news release, an officer was also hurt by shattered glass when the bullet struck his windshield. Crime Stoppers released video Wednesday showing someone who may be involved. In the video, a person is seen getting out of a black car and move an orange barrel out of the way. The surveillance video then shows that person get back inside the car before the car drives off.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP.

