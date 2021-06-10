Information sought after pedestrian killed in hit and run crash

Stock image of the possible type of vehicle involved in the crash. Not the actual vehicle. (courtesy Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are looking for information after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Albuquerque back in March. Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers reports that on March 31, 2021, around 9 p.m., a pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of San Pedro Dr. and Cochiti Rd.

Authorities say the vehicle fled the scene and is described as being a darker color sedan, however the actual vehicle is unknown. The cover to a passenger side front bumper of a 2005 to 2008 Toyota Corolla was found at the scene.

Crime Stoppers has provided stock photos of a 2008 Corolla as well as an image of the car part that was discovered by investigators. Authorities believe there would be significant damage to the vehicle based on the specific part recovered and the damage may be on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP(7867). Anonymous tips can also be submitted at p3tips.com/531.