Information sought after male seen with stolen vehicle in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is asking the community for information in a case involving a stolen vehicle. In a news release, Crime Stoppers reports that Albuquerque Police Dept. officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Rio Grande Blvd. NW on December 20, 2021, regarding an alarm call.

Authorities state that surveillance footage shows a male arrive at a business in the area in a red Jeep Patriot which was later determined to be stolen. The male then reportedly can be seen climbing on top of the building.

Anyone with information about this incident or the male involved is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online at p3tips.com/531.