Information sought after dog found in trash bag

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is looking for information after a dog was found in a trash bag. Crime Stoppers reports that a dog was found by a citizen in a trash bag on the side of the road at 118th Street and Amole Mesa in southwest Albuquerque.

Authorities say the citizen who found the dog brought the animal to the Westside Shelter where the dog was euthanized due to a decline in its health. Animal Welfare is now trying to find out who the dog’s owner is or where the dog may have lived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at p3tips.com/531.