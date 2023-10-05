ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a vehicle involved in a deadly crash on Interstate 25 between Rio Bravo and Broadway Boulevard on Sept. 26.

Deputies said the initial crash was deadly and involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. Following that crash, a third vehicle hit the pedestrian and then left the scene. Deputies were dispatched to the crash around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect vehicle is described as resembling a U-Haul or food truck-style box truck or van. It has two axles and a conventional truck front. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle seems to have been spray-painted white, possibly to conceal any original markings or emblems. Features may include a side access door into the cargo area. At the time of the incident, no license plate information was obtained, and the number of occupants remains unknown.

After the crash, the vehicle was reportedly seen heading northbound on Interstate 25, between the Rio Bravo and Broadway Boulevard exit at mile marker 218. If you have information about this incident, contact the Traffic Investigation Unit directly at 505-798-7000.