Information needed in 2020 Zuni Pueblo murder

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for tips to help solve the murder of a woman on the Zuni Pueblo. Agents say 46-year-old Julynn Marie Calavaza’s body was found in a vacant lot in 2020.
She had been stabbed to death. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.