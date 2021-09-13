Information needed in 2020 Zuni Pueblo murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI is asking for tips to help solve the murder of a woman on the Zuni Pueblo. Agents say 46-year-old Julynn Marie Calavaza’s body was found in a vacant lot in 2020.

Story continues below:

She had been stabbed to death. Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES