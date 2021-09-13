Information needed in 2020 Zuni Pueblo murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A married couple was killed in a high-speed crash in late July and the Albuquerque Police Department believes alcohol may have been a factor. Now more than a month and a half after the crash, the man witnesses say is responsible still has not been charged.

The couple's SUV was hit so hard in the Lomas and Louisiana intersection that it ended up a block away and the truck of the man being investigated for in the crash, exploded. Robert and Bonnie Hartwig died after being rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck 35-year-old Omar Martinez survived and was awake following the crash.