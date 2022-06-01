ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are seeking information in the shooting death of a teenage girl. They say 13-year-old Alexus Miller was shot in the area of Avenida Cesar Chavez SE and I-25 while riding in the back seat of a vehicle on March 28, 2022.
Story continues below
- Crime: Gas station clerk charged with shooting alleged shoplifter in face
- Community: Albuquerque Animal Welfare offering free pet microchipping
- Marijuana: What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry?
- KRQE En Español: Martes 31 de Mayo 2022
Alexus died from her injuries a short time later. Anyone with information about the shooting or any suspects involved is encouraged to contact the Albuquerque Police Department at 505-242-COPS, Detective Leah Wise at 505-363-8123, or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or online.