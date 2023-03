ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are still looking for information about a drive-by shooting that left a pregnant woman dead nearly five-and-a-half years ago. Erica Espinosa was killed when police say two cars opened fire on Cochiti Road on August 6, 2017.

Investigators say cars were seen circling the block before opening fire. If anyone has information related to this case, they are asked to call Albuquerque Crime Stoppers.