NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The FBI and Sandia Police Department are asking for help identifying the person accused of robbing Sandia Resort and Casino Friday night. The man is accused of entering the casino just after 9:00 p.m.

They say he told staff he had a weapon, demanding money. He’s described as a man in his 30s, over 6 feet tall, wearing a dark grey hoodie, and a black surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

They say he was also carrying a dark backpack with a strap over his shoulder. The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI.