CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad police are seeking information regarding the early morning burglary of a local Pizza Hut restaurant. Around 4:00 a.m. on December 11, 2022, police responded to a commercial burglary call at the Pizza Hut at 1201 S. Canal St.

The suspect had left the scene prior to officers arriving. Carlsbad Police Department detectives received surveillance footage of the incident and say the suspect is a white male last seen wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and a grey hat. Detectives also say the suspect appears to have a full-sleeve tattoo on his left arm as well as possibly his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Carlsbad police at 575-885-2111 ext. 0 or Detective Ryan Kinnikin at ext. 2216. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 575-887-1888 or toll-free 844-786-7227, visiting the Eddy County Crime Stoppers online or the mobile app, P3 Tips.