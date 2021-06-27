Infant death under investigation at NE Albuquerque hotel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are on scene at a northeast Albuquerque hotel investigating what they’ve deemed a suspicious death of an infant. Officials say officers responded Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m. to a call of an infant that wasn’t breathing or conscious at the Roadway Inn at 13031 Central Ave. NE.

The infant was declared dead on the scene. APD’s Crimes Against Children Unit is currently investigating. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.