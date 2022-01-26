Individual taken to hospital with ‘significant’ gunshot injury

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An individual was taken to a local hospital after a shooting in Albuquerque early Wednesday morning. Details remain very limited at this time but the Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are investigating a shooting after the individual was dropped off at a hospital with a “significant” gunshot injury.

Authorities state that the shooting happened in the Albuquerque area but police have not confirmed exactly where the incident took place. Detectives with APD’s Homicide Unit were dispatched in order to aid in the investigation.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.