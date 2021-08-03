Individual found dead in downtown Albuquerque, homicide investigation begins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in downtown Albuquerque Tuesday morning. According to APD, police responded to a call a little after 4 a.m. to a suspicious vehicle at Gold Ave. and Seventh Street with an individual who was possibly down and out.
After arriving, officers discovered the individual appeared to have an injury. APD says rescue personal arrived and determined the individual to be deceased. Homicide detectives have been called out and are now investigating the scene. No other information has been released at this time.