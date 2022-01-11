Indiana man sentenced to 18 years for operating sex ring

Crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Indiana man will spend 18 years in federal prison for running a sex trafficking ring in Albuquerque. Matthew Woods, 32, pled guilty to forcing women and girls into prostitution and punishing them when they didn’t comply.

The victims were not allowed to keep the money they received. When he’s released, Woods must also register as a sex offender. Two others, Cornelius Galloway and Marcus Taylor also pled guilty. According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, upon his release from prison, Woods will be subject to 10 years of supervised release. Woods must pay $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated the case with assistance from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jack E. Burkhead and Letitia C. Simms prosecuted the case.

