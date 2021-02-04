NMSP officer killed, several officers injured in shooting near Las Cruces

Traffic is seen on I-10 at Motel Drive at 1:27 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021. (NMROADS)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that an officer was shot and killed in a shooting on I-10 in Luna County on Thursday. According to NMSP, multiple agencies are involved and several officers are injured.

The suspect is deceased. The scene is active and little information is known at this time.

The Las Cruces Police Department reports police have closed all of I-10 near Las Cruces including eastbound and westbound traffic from Exit 142 at University Avenue to Exit 135 near West Picacho Avenue. Commuters are urged to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes until the investigation has been completed. LCPD reports the investigation is expected to last several hours and most likely into the evening.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.