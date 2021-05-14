“I’m tired. Just take me in”: Accused drunk driver to remain behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s top DWI cop caught a drunk driver who’s becoming a very familiar face in New Mexico courtrooms. Last week, New Mexico State Police‘s top DWI cop, Officer Toby Lafave, spotted a black SUV going 103 mph down I-40 in Albuquerque.

Lafave’s dashcam shows the SUV comes to an abrupt stop and then shakes a few times.

Officer: “I think they’re switching drivers.”

Passenger: “How you doing, sir?”

Officer: “Good, how are you?”

Passenger: “Good.”

Officer: “Why’d you guys switch drivers? I’m not going to ask you guys again… why’d you guys switch drivers?”

Passenger: “She panicked.”

Officer: “What’s that?”

Whitegoat: “I was speeding.”



Marlene Whitegoat, 48, admitted to drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Officer: “How about you tell me how much you had to drink today.”

Whitegoat: “Um… not very much. Just barely.”

Before field sobriety tests even begin Whitegoat seems to know where the situation is heading. Whitegoat asks the officer if she was arrested and then leans over to get handcuffed. This may be because Whitegoat has already been arrested for DWI at least four other times and she performs poorly once again before being put in handcuffs and blowing more than twice the legal limit.

Friday in court, a judge made an uncommon decision to keep an accused drunk driver behind bars until trial due to her long DWI history. One of Whitegoat’s prior arrests also came with a child abuse charge because her kids were in the car.

Whitegoat already has four convictions. A fifth carries a minimum of a year behind bars.