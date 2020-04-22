Illegal dumping spotted in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials are also having to deal with illegal dumping. San Juan County officials remind residents they have free access to the landfill, as well as free pick-ups for electronics and other special materials.

Larger items do cost $50. Fines are illegal dumping are up to $1,000 and up to $5,000 for hazardous waste.

