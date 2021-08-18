‘I didn’t do anything wrong’: NMSP arrest repeat drunk driver

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Police say a man already has more than a dozen DWI arrests to his name. In his latest arrest, he wondered why police suspected he was drunk when the evidence was right out in the open. Dashcam video shows police 42-year-old, Ivan McKinley, trying to get away as police try to arrest him.

New Mexico State Police pulled over a silver crossover on Route 66 in Gallup a week and a half ago after discovering it didn’t have valid insurance. McKinley doesn’t have a license because it was revoked following 14 DWI arrests and seven DWI convictions dating back to 2007, according to NMSP.

Video shows open beer cans in the car’s cupholders. McKinley makes his way toward the officer but doesn’t seem to understand he’s been caught drinking and driving again.

Officer: “Alright, come back this way by the, by my unit.”

McKinley: “Why?”

Officer: “Go ahead and walk that way.”

McKinley: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Officer: “Sir, I want to talk to you. Okay?”

McKinley: “I didn’t do anything wrong.”

Officer: “I want to talk to you, sir.”

McKinley: “For what?”

Officer: “Okay. I pulled you out of {your} vehicle because I get an odor of alcohol. Okay? I see two open containers.”

McKinley: “Okay.”

McKinley then decides to make up his own rules.

McKinley: “You better not arrest me.”

Officer: “You’re being detained right now.”

McKinley: “You’re not arresting me.”

Officer: “You’re being detained right now! Okay?! That’s it!”

It takes two NMSP officers to get McKinely under control and in handcuffs. Under a law passed in 2016, if McKinley is convicted of an eighth DWI, he faces a minimum sentence of ten years in prison and a maximum of 12. Under the old law, he would have faced two to three years.