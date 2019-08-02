I-40 murder suspect facing lawsuit in another fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a driver on I-40 last month is now facing a lawsuit for another shooting that left a man dead back in April.

“Jason Brown was shot five times in the back out on the sidewalk, and Nicole Salazar Brown was shot two times in the back,” says Bryan Williams, attorney for the family.

Back in April, Albuquerque police say they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds at a house near Irving and Universe. That man later died at the hospital; his wife survived.

A suspect still hasn’t been named. Now, Bryan Williams, says Donald Duquette lived in that house.

“My client was disgusted to see that another life was lost after the shooting of Jason Brown,” Williams says.

Last month, Duquette told police he shot a man on I-40. Police say he was high on meth at the time of the shooting. With Duquette behind bars for this murder, Williams says his client was trying to warn police of his dangerous behavior for months.

“That’s the fear that she was expressing to the cops. That’s what she knew would happen,” he says.

A woman who lives next to Duquette, told KRQE News 13 last month she was shocked to hear about his involvement in such a violent crime.

“I want to think that we’re safe here. All of our children play on this block, and so it’s just a scary thing,” Richelle Taylor said.

Now, a lawsuit has been filed against Duquette and the people who own the house he was renting. Williams says the people who owned the home live out of state and failed to properly do a background check on Duquette before leasing it to him.

“If Donald Duquette didn’t have the guns available to him, and have all the guns in that house, Jason and Jose would be alive today,” says Williams.

An APD spokesperson says the investigation in the April shooting should be completed soon and sent over to the DA’s Office for charges to be filed. They would not release the names of any suspects.

Duquette has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of the man on I-40 last month. He should be arraigned on the murder charge on Monday.

