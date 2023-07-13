LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials with the New Mexico Human Services Department (HSD) say hundreds of Los Lunas Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program 9SNAP) households are victims of EBT fraud. SNAP recipients who shopped at the Smiths Food and Drug at 2850 N. Main in Los Lunas have been reporting missing benefits to the department.

“It’s unconscionable that anyone would steal food out of the mouths of the most vulnerable New Mexicans,” said Kari Armijo, Acting Cabinet Secretary for HSD. “The sad truth is card skimming can happen to anyone who uses a credit, debit, or EBT card, including SNAP customers. We are doing all we can to restore the food benefits of our customers as quickly as possible.”

The department says a skimmer was found at the Smiths on June 22 at a self-service kiosk on May 25. All 488 victims had their EBT cards skimmed at this kiosk.

HSD is asking all SNAP customers in Los Lunas whose cards were compromised to contact them. The department is currently working with everyone affected to restore their benefits and asking that they change their PIN.