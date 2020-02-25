1  of  2
Human trafficking suspects appear in court

KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man and woman from Oregon accused of trafficking a teenager in Albuquerque appeared in court on Tuesday. Kenny Jones and Jetaime James were arrested at Central and Florida St. last week.

A 17-year-old girl claims James introduced her to Jones who picked her up in California and told her he wanted to transport her to other states for prostitution. They eventually made their way to Albuquerque.

In district court on Tuesday morning, Judge Daniel Ramczyk placed a $10,000 cash or surety bond on Jones. James was released on her own recognizance following an assessment by pre-trial services.

