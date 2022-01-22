Homicide unit investigates southwest Albuquerque death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide in the southwest part of town. Officers found a dead man inside the home at 6009 Sunset Gardens Road SW Saturday morning following reports of a shooting.
This story is developing. News 13 will have updates as they become available.