ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of the city Saturday night. Police responded to the area of Grove and Trumbull.
Little information is known at this time but police say one man has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. This story is developing.