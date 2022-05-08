ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in the southeast part of town. They say the Violent Crime section initiated a homicide investigation at the Circle K at 8601 Central Ave. NE. just after midnight Sunday morning.
No word as to the events leading up to the homicide or how many suspects or victims are involved. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.