ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The suspect in the homicide of a 16-year-old is currently in the hospital recovering from a separate shooting incident. Officials say Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies currently have 20-year-old Christopher Byers under their watch at UNMH, as he recovers from a January 28 incident.

An arrest warrant was issued for Byers on February 7 for Byers in the death of 16-year-old Thomas Nunn, whose body was found on January 23, 2022. Byers will be charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and tampering with evidence. He will be formally charged and booked into MDC when he is released from the hospital.