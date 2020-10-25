Homicide suspect arrested in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – San Juan County Sheriff’s Officers have arrested a woman in connection to the death of her brother. Mykelti Brown, 22 is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 31-year-old Levi Loma.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched Saturday morning to a residence in reference to a stabbing. Officials say when they arrived at the house, deputies found Loma being tended to for a stab wound. Brown was being restrained by another family member. Deputies identified Brown as the suspect and placed her in handcuffs. Loma was transported to the San Juan Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Brown was able to escape deputies for a brief time but was later located a short distance from the house and taken into custody. She was booked into the San Juan County Detention Center on previous warrants of battery on a peace officer and resisting arrest.