ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Officials say around 11 p.m. on Tuesday officers were dispatched to the area of Coors Blvd. and Fortuna Rd. for a possible robbery.

When they arrived at the scene, they found one person dead. No other information has been released at this time.