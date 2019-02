Homicide investigation underway in northeast Albuquerque Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - Police are investigating a domestic dispute that turned deadly in northeast Albuquerque.

Police were dispatched to the Chateau Apartments along Osuna near San Pedro early Monday and found a man dead.

Information is very limited. Police have not released any information on if there are any suspects in custody. They have also not released any information about the victim.