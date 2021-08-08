Homicide investigation underway in far west side of Albuquerque

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the far west side of the city. Officials say officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. at Aerospace Parkway and the Shooting Range Access Road.

Officers found a man who had been shot and began life-saving efforts but the man did not survive his injuries. This is being investigated as a homicide. A press release says multiple witnesses remained on scene and are currently being interviewed by detectives. KRQE will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES