Homicide investigation underway in far west side of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning on the far west side of the city. Officials say officers responded to reports of a shooting around 12:40 a.m. at Aerospace Parkway and the Shooting Range Access Road.

Officers found a man who had been shot and began life-saving efforts but the man did not survive his injuries. This is being investigated as a homicide. A press release says multiple witnesses remained on scene and are currently being interviewed by detectives. KRQE will provide updates as they become available.