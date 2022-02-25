ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide in downtown Albuquerque Friday morning. According to APD, around 2 a.m. a security guard reported an individual was down and out near First Street and St. Tijeras Ave.

Officers and rescue personnel confirmed the victim was deceased and had an apparent gunshot wound. Homicide detectives are now investigating the scene. No other information has been released at this time.