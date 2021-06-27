Homicide investigation underway at NE Albuquerque apartments

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are currently investigating an overnight homicide in northeast Albuquerque. Officials with APD say officers responded to a shooting Sunday morning at 3:30 a.m. at the Osuna Apartments at 5920 Osuna Rd NE.

Police located a dead body on the scene and a person of interest is being questioned. Homicide detectives are currently investigating the scene.

What led up to the shooting and how many people are involved are unknown at this time. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

