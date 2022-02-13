ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide they say happened early Saturday morning in the northeast part of town. Officials say police went to an apartment at 5328 Montgomery Blvd. around 2:15 a.m. to a report of a shooting.

Officials say a man was found shot in the chest and died at the scene. Detectives are interviewing several witnesses. This story is developing.