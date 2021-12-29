Homicide investigation underway after man found shot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on the west side. Details are limited but APD says they were called to a neighborhood near Ouray and Ladera in reference to a domestic dispute. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot.

APD says a woman is being detained. No word on what led up to the shooting. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

