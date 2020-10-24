Homicide investigation shuts down parts of SW 4th St.

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are currently investigating a homicide in the southwest part of the city. A dead man was discovered Saturday morning in the area of 1309 4th Street.

Traffic is currently shut down at 4th between Barelas St. and Cromwell Ave. There is so far no information on a time of death or the identity of any suspects. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss