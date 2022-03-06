ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Albuquerque Sunday. Officially say shortly before midnight Saturday, Albuquerque police went out to the area of Wyoming Blvd. and Krim Dr., just south of Paseo del Norte, on a call of shots fired.
They say when officers arrived, they found a dead man in a home on Krim. Officers have a suspect in custody in relation to this homicide but no further information has been released.